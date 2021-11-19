COVID-19 cases increase by 6% in Odisha

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State marginally increased by around 6% in the last 24 hours as 242 fresh infections were detected from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,46,559, the health authorities said on Friday.

Keonjhar district in northern Odisha has become COVID-free with no active cases undergoing treatment. Six districts- Kandhamal (2), Boudh and Nuapada (5 each), Nabarangpur (7), Malkangiri and Ganjam (9)- districts are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,207 active cases.

Three fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,389 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.39% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 351 people recuperated from the disease as against 242 fresh cases. This is for the 16th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 45 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 18.59 % against the previous day’s 12.66 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 120. The district accounted for almost 50 per cent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,504 active COVID-19 cases while 10,35,613 patients including 351 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 242 samples gave positive results out of 56,515 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.42 per cent as against previous day’s 0.39%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.55 percent while more than 2.30 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.92% while active cases account for 0.23% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.64% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.