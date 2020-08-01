In order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned different activities to be carried out in each ward for information education communication (IEC) and behavioural change communication (BCC), knowledge dissemination, capacity building, knowledge management, COVID surveillance and community engagement.

Termed “COVID-19 Annual Ward Budget and Action Plan’’, a ward will be allocated Rs 1 lakh in a year. It will also include expenditure for Slum Committee for COVID-19.

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) concerned shall prepare the action plan for each ward under his jurisdiction and shall submit it for approval through the Deputy Commissioner (COVID-Cell). The Ward Supervisors, Community Organisers, Angan Wadi Workers, ASHA Karmis and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers will assist the ZDC concerned and shall act as assessors to prepare the activities and expenditure details under each head of the budget.

It is also planned to conduct consultation meetings to be undertaken with the Ward Committees. Once the “Annual Ward Budget and Action Plan’’ is approved for a ward, the activities would be undertaken under each head and expenditure to be incurred as per plan.