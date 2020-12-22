Intense cold swept across Odisha in the past 24 hours with the mercury plummeting to 4 degree Celsius in Phulbani, making it the coldest place in the state.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials, the cold wave condition is likely to last for next 72 hours.

The IMD on Sunday sounded severe cold wave warnings in various parts of the State till 23 December. The IMD weather update issued orange warning (cold wave to severe cold wave) for Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bargarh districts while yellow warning (cold wave) was sounded for Koraput, Kandhamal, Balasore, Keonjhar, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Deogarh districts. Phulbani was followed by Jharsuguda (5.80 C), Daringbadi (60C), Angul (6.60C), Koraput (70 C), Bhawanipatna (7.80 C), Balangir (8.80 C), Boudh (90 C), Keonjhar (9.30 C), and Sonepur (9.40 C). The temperature dipped below 10 degree Celsius in at least 10 places in the state.

The mercury stood at 12.30 Celsius in state capital Bhubaneswar, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius, it said.

The night temperature in most areas is likely to remain around 3 degree Celsius below normal during the next three days in the state, the Met centre said.

People have been advised to avoid outdoor exposure particularly during the night in two wheelers and cars.