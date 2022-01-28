Cold wave returns to Odisha as mercury dips

Cold wave returned to the coastal State with at least 12 weather stations logging minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Bhubaneswar regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The mercury fell below normal in many places across the State. Daringbadi hill station recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, while the mercury plunged by 5.4 degrees Celsius below normal to settle at 9.6 in Angul, IMD informed.

Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 12.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, and it was 13.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it added.

Some districts are likely to be in the grip of a cold wave. Minimum temperatures will be 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal in many places in the next three days as northwesterly dry and cold winds are entering the State.

The weatherman forecast cold wave conditions in some areas of Kandhamal, Nuapada, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul and Keonjhar districts till Sunday morning.

Cold wave conditions may prevail in a few places in Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur and Kalahandi for a 24-hour period till Monday morning, it said.