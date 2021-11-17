CBI team investigating child pornography faces mob fury in Odisha

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came under attack by a mob in Odisha’s Dhankanal town when the premier investigation agency’s sleuths had gone a suspect’s house in connection with an online child pornography case.

The angry mob comprising mostly women went berserk and allegedly manhandled the CBI team at Colony Sahi locality under the town police station jurisdiction. Incidentally, the CBI sleuths had not informed the local police with regard to the probe.

Local police on being informed rushed to the spot and had a tough time rescuing the sleuths from the clutches of the troublemakers. The disturbances lasted for about a half-an-hour. However, the order was restored after the arrival of local police, who later managed to bring the CBI team under safety, said, police officials.

Mild tension was witnessed after the CBI team had raided the house of a suspect in the child pornography case. The situation was immediately brought under control as police promptly intervened. The CBI team left the disturbance site with a police escort. The suspect has been detained by the CBI team in connection with the child pornography case, said Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police K. Siva Subramani.