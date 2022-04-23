BMC launches electronic waste collection pickup van

Amid the growing concern for regulation of electronic waste or e-waste, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken an initiative to roll out an e-waste collection pickup van to bring together the waste from the doorsteps.

The E-waste van introduced in a joint initiative by BMC and Indus-ind bank was flagged off by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das on Friday afternoon.

The mobile E-waste carriage will collect E-wastes from offices, malls, shopping centers, apartments and other residential areas. The salvaged waste will be later recycled with scientific treatment as per the guidelines framed by the State Pollution Control Board, Das said while flagging off the pickup van.