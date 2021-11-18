BJD wakes up to LPG price rise, to stage protest

The ruling BJD which had remained silent when the Congress and Left parties were protesting, has announced state-wide agitation against the rise in prices of LPG.

Addressing media persons here, BJD Mahila wing chief Pramila Mallick, MLAs Byomkesh Ray and D R Tripathy said LPG price has increased by 70 per cent in three years and is Rs 926. It has hit every kitchen and the Ujjawala scheme has failed.

They said Ujjawala beneficiaries are unable to afford LPG any longer. They are reverting back to other sources like firewood in rural areas. Rising prices of essential commodities have made things worse, they charged while blaming the centre for failing to curb the spiralling price of rice.

The women, youth and student wings of BJD will organise demonstrations in front of the revenue divisional commissioner office central Cuttack on 21 November, Sambalpur Revenue Divisional Commissioner Northern on 22 November and RDC Southern office at Berhampur on 23 November.

Congress circles here were quick to allege that the BJD is an ally of the BJP and the price rise related agitation is being done with the ensuing panchayat elections in mind.

The BJD wants to also deflect public attention from the Mamita Meher murder case, charged Congress leaders here.