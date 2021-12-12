Bhubaneswar Smart City organises cyclotron

Bhubaneswar Smart City on Sunday organised a cyclotron in a joint endeavor with Infosys as the Development Center of the IT major is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the city.

The techies of Infosys hit the road with the cycles to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) for a greener and livable and sustainable city.

The cyclotron is being organised in different locations across the city with a focus to include all zones of the city in the future.

The cyclotron, which started from Infosys campus, routed through Sikharchandi Square, KIIT Square, Patia Square, and Trident College covering more than 6 km distance.

The officials of BSCL under the guidance of Kamaljit Das, General Manager coordinated the event along with the team and leaders of Infosys under the supervision of Probhat Kumar Das, Center Head Infosys, Bhubaneswar.

In order to make Bhubaneswar a livable place and environment-friendly, the Bhubaneswar Smart City has adopted a series of initiatives, and several cycle tracks are being developed under the NMT Priority Network. Also, the awareness drives under the Cycles4Change Challenge the city is organizing a series of activities to promote cycling.

The city is also planning to have exclusive public transport zones where people could access only public transport as the city is all set to make NMT philosophy its mainstay for urban transport.

The Smart City has also expedited the process to have seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at major locations of Bhubaneswear so that the environment of the city remains sustainable for the future. More EV charging stations would also come in future.