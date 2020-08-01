Maintaining its continuing upward swing, Bhubaneswar today logged 128 new COVID19 infections with one third of the positive cases being sourced from contact tracing.

As many as 16 health professionals from both the private and government hospitals were diagnosed with the disease while three media persons from a media house among others tested positive for the disease.

Five densely-populated slum clusters including Saalia Sahi witnessed 12 fresh infections today. Six policemen besides three jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contracted the infection.

Of the fresh cases, 85 cases were from quarantine centres while 43 were local contacts, said officials.

As many as 192 frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, sanitary staff besides policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city so far.

Of the total 2,735 positive cases, 1,285 are active cases while 1,433 have recovered from the contagion till date. Fifteen patients from the city have succumbed to infections.