Bhubaneswar railway station certified ‘Eat Right Station’

The Bhubaneswar Railway station under the Khurda road division has earned the distinction of being India’s 6th railway station to be certified as “Eat Right Station”.

Bhubaneswar earned the ‘Eat Right Station Certification’ for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. The Certificate was awarded after the conclusion of the FSSAI empanelled Third-Party Audit Agency with ratings from 1 to 5.

Bhubaneswar station achieved a 4-star rating. The 4-star rating indicates Exemplary efforts made by the Railway authorities at Bhubaneswar station in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is available to Railway passengers. All the catering stalls at Bhubaneswar Railway station are provided with a Food license certificate and the vendors are having a medical fitness certificate, said East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials.

The certificate was handed over to Rinkesh Roy, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Division, by Yamini Sarangi, Commissioner of Food Safety of the State government in a function at Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Bhubaneswar Railway station is the 6th Railway station over Indian Railways to get the certificate after Chandigarh, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai Central, and Vadodara Railway Stations.