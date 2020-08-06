Vedbhushan,a boy from Bargarh in Bandhutikra who has secured 195 rank in the recently published civil service examination is another pride for the state as he has struggled a lot to qualify for this most coveted career.

His family is also an ideal one with total dedication for the Arya Samaj cult and hence the entire family don’t use their title after their names.

But his father Somadatta, a teacher on KV II Burla is popularly known as ‘Sastri Sir’ in the school. “But my title is not Sastri. Since a passed Sastri in Sanskrit from BHU, people called me Sastri Sir,” said Somadatta, the father of Vedbhushan.

“But we belong to the family of Late Dr. Krupasindhu Bhoi, former MLA, MP, minister of both state and centre,” Somadutta informed.

Vedbhushan’s mother Suravi is also a teacher in a ME School at Chakulifarm Bargarh. Vedbhushan was a student of KV Bargarh from Class I to +2. Later he studied B Sc (Physics Honours) in Revenshaw University Cuttack and then PG (Astro Physics) from Puduchery University.

In the year 2017, Vedbhusan qualified in civil service with 295 rank and joined in Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He took another shot at it in 2018, but did not succeed.

Determined to qualify, he took the exams again this year and secured 195 rank, informed his father. He further said that course materials of advanced standard are now available online and students and particularly civil service aspirants need to utilise this opportunity.

“If one is true to his goal, he can achieve it,” says Vedbhushan.