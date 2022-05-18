Barabati stadium’s fire safety system comes under OHRC’s scanner

Ahead of the India and South Africa T-20 tie next month at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the alleged absence of fire safety measures at the venue has come under spotlight with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) seeking report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

Rights activist Nishikanta Mishra had earlier drawn the attention of the rights panel alleging that the international standard stadium with a seating capacity of 44,000 people lacks adequate fire safety as per the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, and Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

“After considering the submission, the Commission is of the view that during the cricket match, the fire safety system is of paramount importance,” the OHRC order stated, directing the OCA Secretary and DCP to submit their reports by May 26.

The international T-20 tie is scheduled to be played at Odisha’s premiere stadium on 12 June.