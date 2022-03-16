Awareness programme on menstrual hygiene for visually impaired girl students

The Odisha chapter of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists celebrated the International Women’s Day by organising a programme to create awareness among blind girls about menstrual hygiene.

The programme, organised by the Women’s Cell of the chapter at the Bhima Bhoi Drishtihina Vidyalaya here, featured an open ended discussion with the girls on the subject of menstrual hygiene led by Dr. Stiti Pragyan Dalbehera,. President of the chapter. Sanitary napkins were also distributed among the girls on the occasion.

The students were informed about the importance of maintaining hygiene as ignorance could lead to reproductive tract infection.

The state women’s cell head Dr. Priyadarshini, Dr. Supriya, Dr. Prabhanjan and Dr. Tanaya was also present.