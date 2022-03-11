Around two people afflicted by chronic kidney disease every year: Health experts

A disciplined and regulated lifestyle and regular health check up can help avoid Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), experts said at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here Thursday.

Around two lakh people in the country were afflicted by CKD and half of the cases developed serious complications while 25,000 people required frequent dialysis or transplantation, Prof. Suren Das, Head of the department of Urology in the hospital said.

However, kidney problems could be avoided through a disciplined lifestyle and practice of yoga and exercise, he said.

The programme was organised to mark World Kidney Day.

The Medical Superintendent, Prof. Pusparaj Samantasinhar said that CKD had emerged as a major challenge in healthcare but it could be addressed through awareness.

Prof. Tapas Ranjan Behera of the Nephrology department in the hospital said that kidney related diseases would emerge as the fifth biggest cause of death in the world by 2040.

Dr. Deba Prasad Kar, Associate Professor in the Nephrology department said no symptoms were found at the initial stage in 70 to 80 per cent of the patients while head of the department Dr. Biswa Ranjan Mohanty said around 1400 patients underwent dialysis in the hospital every month.

Dr. Samir Samal of the Critical Care Medicine department, Dr. Nibedita Sahu of Nephro Pathology department, Dr. Rahul Kanungo of Nephrology department and Ms. Minati Mishra, Nursing Superintendent also spoke.

Prof. Biswa Ranjan Mohanty conducted the program while it was coordinated by Dr. Biswajit Mohapatra. Employees of the department were felicitated on the occasion.