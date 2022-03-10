Amid dripping infections, positivity, Odisha Govt. decides to withdraw COVID care facilities

The Odisha government has decided to withdraw COVID-19 care hospitals and beds with infections, active cases and rate of positivity dipping on a daily basis.

It is pertinent to note here that ahead of the raging third wave of the pandemic, the State government had put in place 88 COVID-19 care facilities with 10,859 beds, including 3,075 Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds and 1,211 ventilator beds spread across 30 districts.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma has directed all Chief District Medical Officers to take steps immediately for de-hiring of beds and rationalize the human resources in Covid facilities in consultation with collectors, said an official of health and family welfare department

Meanwhile Odisha recorded 108 new coronavirus cases at 0.21% daily positivity rate on Thursday, while the active cases dropped below 1,000 mark in the past three months to reach 940

30 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 49,954 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated. The state had logged an equal number of infections on Tuesday.

The toll rose to 9,102 with another fatality in the last 24 hours. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

While Keonjhar district has no coronavirus patient at present, the cumulative tally rose to 12,86,245, including 12,76,150 recoveries as 170 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.21% while active cases account for 0.07% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.06% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,16,55,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,79,59,133 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,17,098 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 90% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.