AIIMS conducts advanced three-D laparoscopic surgery demonstrative programme

In order to impart nuances of laparoscopic urology, the Department of Urology, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar successfully conducted an observership programme in advanced 3-D Laparoscopic Urology.

The two-day programme that began on Thursday was attended by consultants and faculty from reputed health Institutes across the country.

“It is imperative that advanced skills of surgery are imparted to our colleagues across the country so that patients get the benefits of reduced morbidity and early recuperation following minimally invasive procedures”, said Dr. Prasant Nayak, Head of the Department Faculty Urology AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The program was facilitated by Medtronic Inc. under their PACE programme. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Urology Department faculties Dr. Prasant Nayak, Dr. Manoj Das, and Dr. Swarnendu Mandal demonstrated several surgeries using modern technology. The anesthesia team of Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Dr. Nitasha Roy, and the nursing and technical staff of the Operation Theatre extended their cooperation and support for the smooth running of Operation Theatres.

“These types of programmes will be more helpful for patients. The Department will continue such activities on a regular basis to benefit patients suffering from various urological ailments”, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane.

The Department of Urology has been routinely performing all the advanced Laparoscopic and other minimally invasive procedures in Uro- Oncology such as Radical Nephrectomy, Cystectomy, and Prostatectomy and reconstructive procedures such as Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty, Ureteric reimplantation, and Vesico-Vaginal Fistula repair.