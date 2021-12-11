AIIMS-Bhubaneswar sensitizes student volunteers on life-saving tips

The student volunteers of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar were imparted training on basic life saving skills including community-based CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation).

CPR is a basic life-saving technique and if properly trained, can be done by the general public which will be very helpful nowadays. The students trained in the programme will further train the students of other general and technical (non-medical) colleges, said officials.

“90% of the cardiac arrest occurs outside the hospital settings and the mortality and morbidity due to this can be reduced by simple CPR techniques. He emphasized the importance of learning hands-on chest compression (basics of CPR) for each and every individual as this simple skill can be life-saving< Prof (Dr) T.S. Ravi Kumar told the volunteers through video conferencing Around 200 students participated in the session. Participants will be given a certificate of Training of Trainers after assessing their skill in performing the CPR techniques. Ten students from this session were selected as Trainers for the next session to be held in Ravenshaw University, Cuttack.