AIIMS-Bhubaneswar revamps diabetes care facility

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has revamped its diabetes care facilities with a dedicated Endocrinology Unit for treatment, said the Director of the premiere healthcare institute, Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane while speaking on the occasion of a walkathon organized today.

Even if someone is suspected of having diabetes then they can check themselves at the NCD clinic set up at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Nowadays diabetes has become a silent killer. Even after being diagnosed with diabetes people often neglect it as if nothing happened. Simple measures like restricting food intakes, taking fewer carbohydrates, reducing stress, and regular exercise are enough to fight Diabetes, she said.

The walkathon held today morning on the theme ‘Access to diabetes care’ witnessed impressive participation by doctors, medical & nursing students as well as National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the institution.

The walkathon inaugurated by Dr. Gitanjali commenced from the Biju Patnaik Police Training Academy gate and concluded at the AIIMS Campus.