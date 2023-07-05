AIIMS-Bhubaneswar MoU with NIRTAR-Cuttack for research and patient care

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Cuttack for academic, research and comprehensive rehabilitation care.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and SVNIRTAR Director Dr P P Mohanty signed the MoU on Wednesday to jointly work on several aspects for holistic rehabilitation care.

Two prominent national institutes will work on referral of patients (like Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Burn and Plastic Surgery, Pediatrics, Medicine) and departments of SVNIRTAR like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Orthopedics etc) to improve health care and research in specialized areas, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Biswas said on the occasion.

He also emphasized on scope of expansion for rehabilitation care to other patient groups such as Cardiovascular, Mental, and Cancer etc.

The MoU has also aimed to design various short term academic programmes in the form of fellowship, collaborative research, conduct symposia, colloquium, workshops, seminars and conferences on chosen topics and areas to train students in both the institutions.

Being India’s largest locomotor rehabilitation care, SVNIRTAR has been providing a wide range of rehabilitative care like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, speech therapy, Prosthetics & Orthotics etc. The collaboration will give an opportunity for exposure to acute care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar so that the rehabilitation facility can be programmed and initiated at a very early stage, said SVNIRTAR Director Dr. P P Mohanty.