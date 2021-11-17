AIIMS-Bhubaneswar mentors Guwahati counterpart to conduct professional exam

Adding yet another feather in its cap, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has mentored its Guwahati counterpart for the conduct of first Professional examination.

The practical examination is scheduled to start on 18 November. It may be noted here that the First academic year of MBBS students at AIIMS Guwahati which started on 12 January has been successfully mentored by Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr. Gitanjali, who is presently holding additional charge of AIIMS Guwahati.

It’s also pertinent to note here that AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has also successfully mentored two new AIIMS i.e AIIMS Kalyani (West Bengal) and AIIMS Guwahati to start their academic programmes.

Dr Gitanjali had also earlier successfully handled similar responsibilities as the Director (additional charges) for AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Kalyani.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Deputy Director Administration (DDA) Mr P K Ray is also in charge of DDA at AIIMS Guwahati. Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh from AIIMS Bhubaneswar is acting as Nodal Officer of AIIMS Guwahati. Also, faculties from AIIMS Bhubaneswar are going as observers. It may be noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar is now playing a pivotal role providing quality health care as well as ushering new inventions in the field of Medical Research. It has now become one of the prominent Health care institutions in the country.