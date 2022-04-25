AIIMS-Bhubaneswar administrator injured in attack by criminals

A junior administrative officer of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was critically injured on Saturday night as a gang of criminals in an attempt to snatch valuables attacked the medico with sharp weapons.

The victim is identified as Praveen Pathak (37). He sustained multiple wounds following the murderous attack and is undergoing treatment at the premiere hospital. He is stated to be out of danger.

The criminals managed to snatch a gold chain from Pathak. However, they assaulted him with weapons as he tried to offer resistance to the robbery bid.

Police have registered a case in this connection. However, the culprits are still at large.

Emboldened by slack policing, the lawbreakers are on the prowl in the areas in the close vicinity of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Residents are feeling unsafe as criminals are on the job to strike soft targets, locals alleged.