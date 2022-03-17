Advent of early summer days in Odisha: 3 places record mercury over 40° C Celsius

Sultry and blistering summer days have apparently arrived early in Odisha with at least three places in the coastal State recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above on Wednesday, the latest weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

Bolangir in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius and 44.6 degrees Celsius followed by Titlagarh (40.5) and Angul (40). Besides, eight other places recorded maximum day temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius or above, the MeT centre here said.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital city, the mercury stood at 38.1 degrees Celsius. In neighbouring Cuttack, the highest temperature was 38 degrees.

The weatherman said high temperatures will gradually rise in the coming days in several parts of the State. The bulletin advised the people to avoid moving out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. People were advised to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.