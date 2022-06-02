Ad hoc teachers subjected to arbitrary ‘hiring & firing’ policy of Govt: Orissa High Court

The ad hoc teachers are unnecessarily subjected to arbitrary ‘hiring and firing’ policy. Most of the ad hoc teachers are educated unemployed and they are compelled to accept these jobs with a miserably low pay and on pathetic service conditions, the Orissa High Court observed while adjudicating a petition of ad hoc appointment of teachers by the State government.

The students of Odisha deserve good teachers and quality education. Undeniably, the ad hocism cracks in the myth of a better and quality education, This Court is of the opinion that the position of a guest lecturer, being contractual in nature cannot be vested with the right of continuation, Justice S.K.Panigrahi stated in a judgment while rejecting the petition of an ad hoc teacher’s plea for continuation in service.

The ad hoc teachers and teaching regime is a pointer to the facts that the Government is exploiting the situation sans a sound personnel policy and hits by Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India. Such a status quoist approach directly contradicts the essence of a State.

It is imperative that the State Government should appoint more and more regular teachers in the educational institutions of the State and adhocism needs to be shifted to a permanent system.

This Court is of the view that appointment of Guest Lecturers on a large scale without regular appointment of teachers is likely to make a huge dent on the quality of the teaching and hugely hamper the interests of the students.

Further, the guest faculty/temporary teachers will not be able to work with a free mind and there will always be a fear of termination at the whims and fancy of the principal or Vice-Chancellors.