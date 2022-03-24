Active cases in Odisha drop below 500-mark, two districts turn COVID-free zones

The state on Thursday reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.9% test positivity rate while the actives dropped below 500-mark and two districts- Kalahandi and Puri- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 9 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 41,174 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 17 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll rose to 9,117 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours after the sixth day of zero fatality cases. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The cumulative tally rose to 12,87,323, including 12,77,677 recoveries as 97 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (476) account for 0.03% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.03% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,27,09,289 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,86,04,028 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,66,359 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.