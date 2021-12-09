8,168 students drop out of schools in trying post-pandemic times

In the fallout of the COVID-19 health crisis, an estimated 8,168 students enrolled in government-run schools have skipped studies apparently to assist their impoverished parents in augmenting the family’s income.

The State has recorded a dropout of 8,168 students in the wake of the shutdown of schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year. After the schools reopened in a phased manner, a total of 8,168 students have not turned up for physical classes. They have also skipped the online classes, the School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash told the Assembly in a written reply on Wednesday.

The tribal district of Nuapada topped the dropout figure with 896 followed by Keonjhar (681) and Khordha (603).

While Sonepur, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal recorded school dropout numbers as 44, 46 and 48, respectively, the district of Boudh reported 21 dropouts, the lowest in the State.

On a note of disagreement with the Minister, the child rights activists however maintained that the dropout rate reeled out by the government is very much on a lower side.

The number of school students dropping out of education must be around one lakh across the State. More than 50,000 students of ST and SC communities mostly in southern Odisha have dropped out of schools as their attendance is missing in online and offline classes. Apparently, they are no longer academically involved. Rather, they may be assisting their parents in domestic chores or daily wage-earning, they concluded.