80-yr-old retired officer gets 2-yr jail 27 years after being booked in corruption case

Almost 27 years after being booked in a disproportionate asset (DA) case, an assistant director Women and Child Development Department was found guilty under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Special Judge, Special Court in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha vigilance directorate officials said on Sunday.

The convicted officer- Surendranath Pati- was arrested and faced trial for amassing Rs.9,28,500 wealth disproportionate to his known source of income on 31 December 1995 when he was 51-year-old.

Pati is currently 80 and in the twilight of life having retired from government service about 22 years back. He is bed-ridden battling against age-related ailments.

The Special Court pronouncing the verdict yesterday found Pati guilty of possession of disproportionate assets and sentenced him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for a further period of 3 months for the offense under section 5(2) r/w 5(1)(e) P.C. Act, 1947, said Ajit Kumar Pattnaik, Public Prosecutor Special Court, Bhubaneswar.