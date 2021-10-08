75 children among 524 new COVID-19 cases at 0.78% TPR in Odisha, 4 fresh fatalities

At least 524 people including 75 children and adolescents tested positive for COVID-19 pushing the tally to 10,30,518 on Friday, while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,238, health and family welfare department officials said.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.31 per cent against the previous day’s 14.26 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 250 followed by Cuttack (75). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Boudh district with zero active case has become Covid-free. At least four other districts- Nuapada, Nabarangpur (3), Kandhamal and Malkangiri (7) are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,379 active cases.

The state currently has 5,111 active COVID-19 cases while 10,17,116 patients including 522 on Thursday, recovered from the disease.

As 524 samples gave positive results out of 66,724 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.78 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.04 per cent while more than 2.04 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.69% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.15% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, around 91 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID vaccines in the State till date. With this, nearly 30% of the adult population are fully vaccinated in the coastal State, said health and family welfare officials.