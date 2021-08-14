67 Odisha policemen bestowed gallantry medals

The Odisha police on Saturday announced the list of 67 policemen of the Odisha Police for the Police Medals for Gallantry.

This is the highest number of gallantry medals conferred upon the State’s police personnel in recognition of valour and courage.

A total of 67 Police Medals for Gallantry have been announced for Odisha Police personnel on Independence Day eve, by the Government of India today, said senior police officials.

“We thank the Government of India for this recognition of valour and courage of Odisha Police personnel. This is the highest number of medals on one occasion announced for Odisha Police. It is a matter of pride and celebration for us”, Director General Police, Abhay stated in an official release.

“The incidents of valiant action were exchanges of fire with Left Wing Extremism personnel on nine different occasions. While we celebrate the valour and bravery of our men and remember the sacrifice of our martyrs, we appeal to Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream”, he concluded.