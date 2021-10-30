65 children among 374 infected with Covid-19 in last 24 hours

The coastal State on Saturday logged 374 new Covid-19 cases from 24 districts pushing the tally to 10,40,969 while the fatality tally rose to 8,329 with four infected persons dying of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infectees, 65 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 17.37% against the previous day’s 15.34 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 182. The district accounted for nearly 49 per cent of the new infections while 6 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four- Nabarangpur (2), Kandhamal (4), Malkangiri and Keonjhar (8)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,083 active cases.

The state currently has 4,380 active COVID-19 cases while 10,28,207 patients including 553 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 374 samples gave positive results out of 68,705 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.54 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.76 per cent while more than 2.18 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.77% while active cases account for 0.42% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.82% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.