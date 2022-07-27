438 B-Tech students rendered jobless as alma mater denies them degree certificates

Expressing deep concern over the arbitrary act of a private technical institute denying degree certificates to passed-out B. Tech students, the Orissa Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the State police to take to task the authorities of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-recognized engineering college.

The Eastern Academy of Science and Technology, Phulnakhara on the outskirts of the city are yet to provide certificates and grade sheets to as many as 438 students, who passed the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT)-conducted examination in 2018-19. The students who mostly hail from impoverished economic backgrounds are languishing jobless as they are unable to apply for jobs, Biswapriya Kanungo petitioned the rights panel.

“This is a very shocking case where 438 numbers of students who have passed out from the institutions are deprived of certificates and grade sheets. The Commission having considered the fact is of the view that acts amount to clear cheating by the college authorities”, the Commission observed in an order pronounced on Tuesday.

As the Commission finds prima facie that there is an act of cheating, misappropriation of funds of large number of students and playing hide and seek by the college authority, let the order be sent to officer-in-charge Pahala police station to treat it as an FIR and register case and take appropriate action against persons responsible for the act.

Copy of this order will also be sent to BPUT and AICTE, who shall consider the matter and take decision regarding de-recognition and de-affiliation of the college.

The Commission feels that this type of institution should not be permitted to continue to protect the students from harassment.

The OIC Pahala police station shall register the case, record statements of students and proceed with the investigation promptly and effectively, the OHRC directed.