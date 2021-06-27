Recognizing their feat in the sporting arena, the Odisha government has inducted 39 meritorious sports persons into the State Police Service.

The women sports personalities who were recruited in police jobs heavily outnumbered the men. While 30 of the recruits are women, the remaining nine are men, officials said adding that previously, 96 sports persons were appointed in various ranks of Odisha Police in six phases in the past.

Joining an induction programme for these new entrants to the state police on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “the State will continue to support the sportspersons in every possible manner to enable them to achieve their dreams. The State will produce many sportspersons, and make the state and country proud in the coming years.”