Odisha reported the first COVID 19 case here on Sunday with the person having a travel history.

The person had returned from Italy on 6 March and stayed in Delhi till he travelled by train to Bhubaneswar and arrive here on 13 March.

He had a cold and cough and went to a local doctor who reported the case to Capital Hospital where he was put in the isolation ward. His swap test reports confirmed COVID 19.

The government has put his family members in home isolation and is trying to identify others who were in contact with him including his co-passengers on the train from Delhi.

He is the first positive case while 21 others who were put on isolation have tested negative said officials.