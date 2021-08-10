15% of eligible population fully vaccinated in Odisha

In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, only 14.81% of vaccine-eligible people are fully inoculated to date in the State while the daily administration of vaccine doses has dipped to two lakh.

“Odisha has so far inoculated 1,78,62,345 people with COVID-19 vaccines, of which 41,44,156 have received both the doses. The State accounts for mere 14.81% fully vaccinated people coverage out of over 3 crores eligible population”, State’s nodal officer for immunization, Bijay Panigrahi said.

Over 45% of people have so far received the first dose while around 15% of eligible people were administered both the doses of Covid vaccine as per the latest report. Of the vaccinated people, 57,000 pregnant women figure in the list of the first dose of vaccine recipients.

To fully vaccinate the eligible population, the State requires 6 crore doses while 1.78 crore doses have so far been administered to the recipients.

We had set the target to inoculate 3 lakh on a daily basis. But it could not be achieved on most days due to vaccine shortage. Currently, only 2 lakh vaccine doses are being administered. The government is intent on ramping up the daily vaccination target to Rs 3.5 lakh a day to cover more people ahead of the possible outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic. But the vaccine shortage is hindering the achievement of the target, he added.

It’s still miles to go as far as achieving universal vaccination coverage as the ratio of fully vaccinated people is very much on the lower side. With possible third wave infecting the susceptible un-vaccinated people staring at the State, it does not augur well, said, public health experts.