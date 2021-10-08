11% DA Hike For Odisha Govt Employees, Pensioners

Ahead of Durga Puja festivities, the Odisha government on Friday announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of eleven percent for state government employees and pensioners.

It will be implemented with retrospective effect from July this year, said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

With the Chief Minister approving the decision, the DA of government employees and dearness relief to pensioners has been hiked to 28% from the existing 17 %.

A total of seven lakh people, including four lakh government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners, would benefit from the decision, according to the release.

The arrears from July 1, 2021, will be credited to the accounts of Government employees and pensioners this month. The beneficiaries will get the hiked sum in November month’s salary and monthly pension, the release added.