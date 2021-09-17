1,016 Odisha police personnel promoted with power to crime investigation

The Odisha police have promoted 1016 police personnel from the constabulary, havildar posts to the officers of Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank in different districts authorizing them the power of crime investigation.

In December 2020, Odisha Police published a promotion select list for 1092 Constables/Havildars/Lance Naiks to the rank of ASI after a prescribed selection process, which consisted of the written examination as well as scrutiny of their Service records.

These officiating ASIs underwent 4 months of institutional training and two months of Police Station attachment. The institutional training was at six different training institutes of Odisha Police, said a release from the State police headquarters.

At the end of their training, they were required to pass a written examination, after which they were authorised to conduct a criminal investigation.

1016 such officers (ASI), who have completed their Police Station attachment as well as passed the end of training written examination, were posted to different districts and other organizations yesterday, it informed.

Induction of such a large number of investigating officers will definitely help to improve our service to people, it concluded.