Bharadwaj must answer why AAP govt failed to roll out DEVI buses: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj regarding the 400 “Devi Yojana” buses rolled out on Delhi’s roads reflect his political desperation and tendency to mislead the public.

The Delhi BJP chief questioned Bharadwaj, who accused the BJP of allegedly stealing credit, asking why his party’s government failed to put the buses on the roads even after inaugurating them, while the current BJP-led government in Delhi followed proper legal procedures and made the buses operational.

Sachdeva clarified that when the “DEVI” scheme buses arrived, there were still some technical and documentation formalities that the Delhi government needed to complete with the supplier company.

However, in a rush to score political points ahead of elections, the former CM Atishi-led government hastily announced the launch of these buses under the Mohalla Bus Scheme without completing the required procedures, and never actually deployed them on the roads.

The BJP leader further said that due to the outgoing AAP government’s failure to procure buses, Delhi is facing a shortage. In the public interest, the newly formed BJP-led government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta has initiated the certification process for the said buses and obtained safety affidavits from the supplier.

This important step allowed the buses to be deployed on the roads, ensuring minimal shortage in the city’s public transport network, he added.