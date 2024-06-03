Bharadwaj conducts surprise check of Delhi’s night shelters

Amid the heat wave conditions prevailing across the city, Delhi Urban Development Minister and Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted surprise inspections of several night shelters (Rain Basera) in the city.

The surprise checks conducted by the minister on Monday were part of an effort to ensure adequate arrangements at these shelters during the extreme weather; as such places are the only resort for the homeless people in the city.

Taking stock of the on-ground situation, Bharadwaj reviewed the arrangements made at the night shelters, inspecting whether the places were equipped with sufficient measures to tackle the extreme heat these days.

The minister said in the night shelters where he conducted the surprise checks he saw adequate arrangements of water dispensers to provide cold drinking water to the people and there were air coolers also in place to provide cold air.

The minister further said that such shelters have been built at several locations across the national capital, and as a precaution, he has issued instructions to the CEO of the DUSIB, asking him to inspect all the night shelters of the city on a war footing and wherever any deficiency is found in the system, it should be rectified immediately.

“Arrangements must be made immediately wherever any deficiency is found in the water arrangement or supply of cold water. And, wherever a problem with the air cooler is noticed, that problem should be resolved immediately,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the city is reeling under heat wave conditions and also a water shortage, as people are relying on water tankers for the supply at several places.