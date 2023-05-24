BFIL launches customer awareness program in Odisha

Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited. (BFIL), a 100% subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, launched its latest consumer awareness campaign in Odisha, in the presence of Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to create awareness around financial products, conducting financial transactions safely, avoiding financial frauds, leading to overall financial well-being, through relatable bite-sized videos.

The campaign comprises of a series of five animated videos, featuring a fictional character ‘Bharati Didi’ and two independent videos that starring the renowned Ramayana actor, Arun Govil. Bharati Didiand Arun Govil educate consumers about important financial aspects that advise them on increasing savings, and other investment products such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits, throw light on safe cash withdrawals and avoiding bio-authorization frauds.

J. Sridharan, Executive Vice Chairman said- “ With over two decades of experience in the industry, and connecting on ground every week, with underserved customers who are predominantly women micro-entrepreneurs, we have a higher understanding of their pain points. This campaign aims to empower the consumers through knowledge-driven messaging and relatable videos which will empower them to be responsible users of financial products as well as safeguard them against frauds, eventually achieving financial freedom.”

The program is a pilot project in Odisha and the company plans to expand this initiative to other parts of the country throughout this year.