Become job providers, not job seekers: Delhi CM to youths

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, while speaking at the convocation of Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), urged youths to shape India’s future by becoming job creators, and not job seekers.

Addressing the students, Atishi said: “The convocation day is not only a time for students to reflect on their past four years but also to think about what they are going to do in the future.”

Highlighting the issue of unemployment, the Delhi Chief Minister mentioned that today, our country faces many challenges, and one of them is unemployment.

“It is heartening that 81 per cent of NSUT graduates were placed this year, receiving high salary packages. However, our universities need to focus beyond placements—on how our students can create jobs and generate employment opportunities, which is the need of the country today,” she added.

Speaking about the Business Blasters Program, Atishi mentioned that the program was an experiment that was launched in Delhi government schools.

“Under this program, students of 11 and 12 classes received seed funding of Rs 2,000 each from the Delhi Government. Some might think Rs 2,000 is a small amount, but with this funding, students formed teams, came up with business ideas, and started their own startups, and the project was a resounding success,” she said.

Citing an example, Atishi said that a student of Delhi Government’s Shakarpur School, whose father is a security guard and mother is a homemaker, started a logistics company called ‘AK Logistics’ with four friends using Rs 10,000, and today, their company earns Rs 2 lakh per month and employs 50 people.