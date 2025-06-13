Bangladeshi woman held in Vasant Kunj for illegal stay; 145 detained so far: Delhi Police

A 23-year-old woman, a native of Bangladesh, who had been residing illegally in Vasant Kunj, was held by the Delhi Police on Thursday, it said.

The cops mentioned that Kulsum Begam, the detainee, was a resident of Jamril Danga village in Bangladesh’s Narail district.

“Begam, who entered the country illegally through jungle routes, was traced during a door-to-door verification drive carried out in Vasant Kunj by the police team. She has been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deportation center,” Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, asserted.

He further added that, “So far, a total of 145 illegal Bangladeshi migrants have been detained from the southwest district of the national capital.”

Stating about the police action, Goel stated, “The detained will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), Delhi’s R K Puram, for their deportation process. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links.”

Moreover, the team of Delhi Police has initiated a drive to get a hold on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who overstayed in India without any valid documentation, and the crackdown is ongoing, said the DCP.

Further investigation is going on, and efforts are underway to deport these illegal immigrants, the DCP said.