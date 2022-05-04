Badal seeks unity of Sikh religious bodies for release of Sikh prisoners

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to all panthic (Sikh religious)organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of ‘bandi-Sikhs’ (Sikh prisoners) “who have been languishing in jail even after expiry of their life sentences”.

Addressing a Press conference, the SAD president appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president to take the lead and call a meeting of panthic organisations to devise a joint strategy to fulfill the demand of Punjabis worldwide to free the Sikh prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

“We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed them aside for the cause of the bandi-Sikhs”, he said days after seeking release of Balwant Singh Rajoana who is convicted in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case and Devinderpal S Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict.

The SAD leader said the coordinated approach would be adopted in consultation with all panthic organisations and parties as well as Singh Sabhas and the Sant Samaj, Badal said this could include leading a delegation to the Prime Minister to ensure the speedy release of the Sikh prisoners.

He also thanked Sri Akal Takth jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for taking the lead in this direction by setting the tone for panthic unity on this crucial issue which concerned the sentiments of Sikhs worldwide.

Asserting that the release of the ‘bandi-Sikhs’ was a long pending issue and that the entire Khalsa panth as well as Punjabis in general were pained at the delay being shown in releasing them, Sukhbir Badal said around fifty Sikh prisoners were incarcerated in various jails across the country and they should all be released immediately.

The SAD president also expressed grave concern at the manner in which attempts were being made to vitiate communal harmony through irresponsible statements by AAP leaders. He said immediately after the flare up in Patiala, AAP MP Raghav Chadha claimed that it was the result of a clash between the BJP and the SAD.

“The same statement was corroborated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and later by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This has undermined the authority of the chief minister and makes it clear that the Punjab government is being run from Delhi,” he added. Badal said AAP should not try to inflame communal sentiments in Punjab and the chief minister should ensure the rule of law is maintained in the state.

