Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana gains traction with over 1.66 lakh registrations: Minister

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar on Wednesday announced a surge in registrations under two government-supported health schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (VVY).

So far, the health department has issued 3.45 lakh health cards under the two schemes, with nearly half going to senior citizens above 70 years. The cards provide access to a wide network of government and private hospitals for cashless treatment.

According to official sources, of the total 1,66,841 cards issued, 1,24,215 were self-registrations — highlighting the scheme’s growing popularity among the elderly in the state. The remaining registrations were completed by Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) operators and Common Service Centres (CSCs) through designated government portals, aiding the enrolment process.

The minister noted that through these schemes, the Delhi Government is transforming healthcare delivery to make it more accessible, affordable, and inclusive.

Singh said, “The prompt issuance of over 3.45 lakh cards is a testament to the Delhi Government’s efficient implementation and the people’s trust in our healthcare initiatives. We are committed to upholding the dignity and well-being of every senior citizen in the capital.”

The minister also highlighted the benefits available to citizens under the government’s expanded healthcare infrastructure. A total of 85 hospitals have been empanelled under the schemes — 60 private and 25 government-run — enabling beneficiaries to access quality care across both sectors. These health cards offer up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless hospitalisation benefits, not just within Delhi but also across empanelled hospitals nationwide.

He also shared that the Delhi Government is actively working on establishing Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs — modern primary health hubs aimed at delivering essential services at the grassroots level. The construction of 1,139 Aarogya Mandirs is currently underway across the city, with plans to ensure that each of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies is equipped with multiple centres, bringing healthcare closer to the people.

Singh said, “This very month, over 30 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs will be dedicated to the people of Delhi. The aim is to ensure that every Assembly constituency has multiple such centres equipped with medical staff, diagnostic tools, and essential medicines to provide free, reliable, and prompt care.”