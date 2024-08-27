Attacked by fits, man in West Delhi falls into shallow drain, dies

A man died after falling into a shallow drain in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The deceased, identified as a 35-year-old Sonu, was a resident of Peeragarhi camp. According to the police, he was suffering from fits. When he came to the main gate of the Janta Flat in the area to retrieve his rickshaw, he was attacked by a bout of fits and fell into the nearby drain and could not climb out.

On receiving the information about him, a police team rushed to the spot, retrieved him from the drain, and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

After scanning CCTV cameras of the area, it was confirmed that there was no foul play in the death.

Earlier, a five-year-old girl, who was missing since Saturday, was found dead in a drain on Sunday. She is said to have drowned in the drain while playing with her siblings in the Akbarpur Majra area of outer-north Delhi. The incident occurred when she was on her way to visit her father, who was working in an agricultural field.

The police initially suspected it to be a case of kidnapping. However, on noticing the open drain, a search was carried out in the drain. The body of the girl was taken out from the drain and was transferred to a hospital which declared her dead.