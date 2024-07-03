Atishi visits monsoon control room located at PWD headquarters

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi conducted an inspection of the centralized monsoon control room at the PWD headquarters here on Wednesday.

During her visit, the Minister instructed the officials to submit a report to her of the places across Delhi which have faced water logging problems on Wednesday and what steps the department has taken to resolve it.

She directed that all the officials should ensure that any complaint of waterlogging is resolved as soon as possible and people do not have to face problems.

“Kejriwal government is taking every necessary step to solve the problem of waterlogging during monsoon. In that direction, this control room of the PWD is playing an important role in solving the problem of waterlogging in Delhi during monsoon,” Atishi said.

The Minister said through this modern control room, the department is getting help in identifying the places with waterlogging and taking immediate action there.

The officials briefed the Minister that the areas of the city with severe waterlogging are monitored 24×7 through the CCTV cameras of this control room. Also, the PWD has released WhatsApp and toll free numbers through which people can register complaints of waterlogging. When people complain about waterlogging in the control room through phone call or WhatsApp, the control room operators first register the complaint online.

The officials said after registering the complaint, it is forwarded to the engineer of the concerned area. After that, as soon as the complaint is received, the engineer sends his team to the problem area and takes all the necessary steps to remove the waterlogging. And sends its report to the control room. That is, the complaint is resolved within a few hours of receiving it.