Atishi questions Delhi CM on her inaction against Bhoomiheen camp demolitions

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the latter’s inaction on the demolition of houses in the Bhoomiheen camp area in Kalkaji by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The DDA had stated that demolitions were carried out in areas deemed unauthorized or unsafe following court orders. It claimed to have issued an official notice on Monday to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension to vacate their premises ahead of the demolition of illegal huts.

Taking to X to register her protest against the action, Atihsi wrote, “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji had said that not even a single slum will be touched in Delhi but today the bulldozer is running on the Bhoomiheen camp since 5 am in the morning.”

She alleged in the post that the DDA and the BJP government fielded top lawyers in the court against the poor people so that their slums could be demolished and they don’t have to compensate them with alternate accommodation.

The camp, where most residents are migrant workers, has seen demolition drives thrice in July 2023, in May last, and June this year.

However, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the authorities could not have gone against the demolition orders issued by the courts and stressed that the displaced residents have been provided accommodation.