Atishi pledges accountability for BJP’s Rs 2,500 promise to women of Delhi, continues public welfare schemes

Delhi’s outgoing Chief Minister, Atishi, has vowed to hold the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accountable for its promise to provide ₹2,500 per month to women in Delhi. This promise was part of BJP’s manifesto, ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra,’ for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Atishi, addressing the media after a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal at his Ferozshah Road office, stated that AAP will ensure the BJP honours its commitment.

The BJP had promised that in their first cabinet meeting, they would pass the scheme for Rs 2,500, with the funds being deposited into the accounts of every woman in Delhi by March 8. Atishi emphasised that AAP will hold the BJP accountable to this pledge. She also reiterated AAP’s commitment to ensuring that its past achievements, including free electricity, quality government schools, free treatment in Mohalla clinics, and healthcare services in government hospitals, continue uninterrupted.

“We will ensure that the work done by AAP over the last 10 years does not stop under the BJP,” said Atishi, adding that the AAP will not let any public welfare initiatives be compromised.

She also reminded the BJP of its promise to continue providing free electricity and 300 units of free power to residents.

Further addressing the AAP’s responsibilities, Atishi mentioned a meeting where Kejriwal instructed the newly elected 22 AAP MLAs to serve the people of their constituencies diligently. She stated that it was their duty to fulfill the promises made to voters and hold the ruling party accountable as the opposition.

Atishi also commented on AAP’s disappointing performance in the elections, acknowledging the ongoing analysis of the party’s loss.

She pointed out that despite the challenges posed by widespread misconduct during the election process, including the distribution of money and liquor, AAP respects the people’s mandate. “Despite the election irregularities, we accept the mandate of the people of Delhi and will play the role of a constructive opposition,” she concluded.