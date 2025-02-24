Atishi must apologize for misleading statements regarding portraits: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said it is unfortunate that AAP leader Atishi was continuing to “spread lies” and create confusion even after moving to the opposition.

Responding to Atishi’s allegations on the BJP allegedly removing Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh’s photographs from CM office in the Assembly, Sachdeva clarified that the portraits of the revered Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, the President of India, and the Prime Minister of India continue to be displayed in the CM’s office.

He also said that not only at the CMO, these portraits are also placed across the offices of all the ministers of the national capital, which is something that can be easily verified by anyone.

Taking a dig at AAP, he alleged that in the last Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal’s party faced defeat in Sikh-majority and Dalit-populated constituencies, and frustrated by this loss, now the LOP Atishi has attempted to spread falsehoods from the Assembly premises.

The state unit chief of the saffron party strongly condemned the behavior of AAP leaders, calling it disgraceful, and demanded that Atishi must apologize to the people of Delhi for making false statements about the removal of portraits of these great leaders.

Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta responded to AAP leaders’ allegations, stating that this was nothing, but their tactic to hide their alleged corruption and misdeeds behind Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

She asked whether the portrait of the Head of Government should not be put up? Should the photo of the President of the country not be placed.

Gupta added that Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar are respectable personalities of the country and our guide, and the CM’s room the space has been given.