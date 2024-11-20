Atishi launches ‘Solar Portal’ for rooftop installation

In a step forward towards the adoption of renewable energy, Chief Minister Atishi, on Wednesday, launched the ‘Solar Portal’ to make rooftop solar installations accessible and convenient for the residents with an aim to achieve 25 per cent of the city’s total energy consumption through solar power by 2027.

At the launch of the portal, Atishi said, “As part of this mission, the government has set an ambitious target of generating 750 MW of electricity through rooftop solar installations across the city.”

A unique feature of the portal is the solar calculator, which enables users to determine the potential energy generation and savings from rooftop solar installations, encouraging wider participation in Delhi’s solar revolution by providing a clear picture of the financial and environmental benefits, she added.

Advertisement

The CM added that Delhi’s power distribution companies (DISCOMs) are required to purchase an additional 3,750 MW of solar power over the next three years under various power purchase agreements, to reduce that purchase a target has been set to generate 750 MW of electricity through rooftop solar panels.

On the benefits of the portal, Atishi said, “When one installs rooftop solar panels, he can also become eligible for net metering. Net metering means if someone consumes 400 units of electricity but generates 300 units from solar power, they will only need to pay for 100 units.”

The application for net metering can also be submitted directly through the portal, eliminating the need to visit electricity company offices or fill out separate forms. Additionally, applications for subsidies provided by the Delhi government can also be submitted on this portal, the CM said.

“The portal also includes a solar calculator, which allows users to input details such as their roof size, location, and area to estimate how much solar energy can be generated and the capacity of solar panels they can install,” she added.

Moreover, the government has introduced a unique scheme wherein consumers generating more electricity than they consume can earn money. Residential consumers will receive Rs 2 per unit as a generation-based incentive, while commercial and industrial units will receive Rs 1 per unit, Atishi said.

Additionally, the government will provide a capital subsidy to residential consumers of Rs. 2,000 per kW of installation up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per consumer. This will be over and above the capital subsidy of the Central government.