Assembly passes Odisha University of Technology and Research bill: Govt-run CET turns into unitary university

Odisha Assembly on Saturday passed the Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill 2021, paving the way for upgradation and rechristening of the Bhubaneswar-based government-run College of Engineering and Technology (CET) into a non-affiliating Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) unitary university.

After establishment of the University, it will be renamed as the Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).

After the upgradation of CET into OUTR, the university will be able to provide facilities and opportunities for graduate, post-graduate education, Ph.D besides research in the field of engineering, science and technology, information technology and its application, architecture and others.

It will serve as a centre for fostering cooperation and interaction between academic and research communities besides industries.

Further it will identify and establish linkages including MoUs for long term relationship industry bodies and individual companies for creating opportunities for teachers and students in research projects and sponsorships.

The OUTR will also provide opportunities for improving employability through entrepreneurial training, specialized skill training and soft skill requirements by industries.