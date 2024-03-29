Assam: Petroleum Dealers Association announces ‘No Purchase, No Sale’ protest

The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA) (GGU) has declared ‘No Purchase No Sale’ protest from 5 am on March 30 to 5 am on April 1.

This decision stems from unresolved issues regarding commission enhancement and other demands.

Kabindra Oja, vice president of NEIPDA (GGU), said the challenges faced by retail outlet (RO) operators due to stagnant commission rates, making it increasingly difficult for dealers to sustain operations for over seven years.

The decision was taken during a General Meeting held at Uzan Bazar on March 28, where members voiced grievances regarding the lack of revision in dealer commissions since 2017.

In a letter addressed to all oil companies, NEIPDA (GGU) expressed disappointment over the lack of response to their concerns despite reaching out on February 3.

The association emphasized that the protest closure aims to draw attention to the rights of dealers and the need to address their grievances.

NEIPDA (GGU) stated in the letter, “The above Protest Closure is with reference to the non-enhancement and/or non-revision in the Dealers Commission since the year 2017 and other demands and violation of the rights of the Dealer as reflected in the letter addressed to all oil companies though the expenses incurred in running the RO has escalated manifold, for which it has become extremely difficult for the Dealers to continue the Trade.”

They further added: “Be it mentioned here that the issue had been taken up with the Oil Companies vide our letter dated February 3 without any response from their end.”

“As such we hereby intimate all Electronic and Print Media regarding the Protest Closure of No Purchase No Sale from 5:00 AM on March 30 to 5:00 AM on April 1,” they said.

The association has also notified electronic and print media outlets about the protest closure period to ensure widespread awareness of their stance and demands.

This protest closure underscores the escalating tensions between petroleum dealers and oil companies over commission rates and operational expenses, emphasizing the urgent need for dialogue and resolution.